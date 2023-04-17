Last week saw summer weather with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. That all came to a crashing halt on Sunday when the Madison area received a couple of inches of snow. Hurray for April in Wisconsin.
Hands on Wisconsin: Snowstorm ruins summer vibes
