Hands on Wisconsin: Snow day is virtual for Madison students

Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal
Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal
While many schools across the state and region were closed because of a massive snow storm, Madison Public School students had to attend virtual classes on Tuesday. Personally, I could have done without the 6 a.m. phone call from the district informing me that my kids had to go to school online as usual.
While many schools across the state and region were closed because of a massive snow, Madison schools students had virtual classes
