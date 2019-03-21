Several recent Madison School Board meetings have been interrupted and shut down by loud protesters who are upset about cops in schools. Democracy doesn't work if a small but vocal group can keep the government from functioning.
Editorial Cartoonist and Features Assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal
