Hands on Wisconsin: Sen. Ron Johnson doesn't believe in polling science either

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Sen. Ron Johnson appears to be trailing challenger Mandela Barnes in the latest poll out of Marquette University. But the senator, who has espoused a wide variety of anti-science conspiracy theories, probably isn't bothered by the numbers yet. 

