Hands on Wisconsin: Scorpion police unit terrorized community

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Tyre Nichols, an unarmed Black man, was beaten to death after a traffic stop by members of the Memphis Police Department's SCORPION unit, a ridiculous acronym for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods.

Thankfully, all of the officers involved have been fired and face murder charges. 

There are two types of mentalities in policing -- the warrior and the guardian. Guardians protect communities and work with neighbors to improve safety and reduce violence. Warriors are tough guys who "fight" crime and punish those they suspect of wrongdoing. They don't help build trust with communities and, for the most part, don't belong in modern police departments.

Naming a unit "Scorpion" only reinforces a warrior mentality, when police departments need more guardians. 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about the police unit that tragically killed Tyre Nichols
