Hands on Wisconsin: Scorpion police unit terrorized community

Tyre Nichols, an unarmed Black man, was beaten to death after a traffic stop by members of the Memphis Police Department's SCORPION unit, a ridiculous acronym for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods.

There are two types of mentalities in policing -- the warrior and the guardian. Guardians protect communities and work with neighbors to improve safety and reduce violence. Warriors are tough guys who "fight" crime and punish those they suspect of wrongdoing. They don't help build trust with communities and, for the most part, don't belong in modern police departments.