Hands on Wisconsin: School children are pawns in the culture wars

Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal
Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal
Republicans have decided that schools and education could be a winning issue in the upcoming midterm elections. Talking about critical race theory, transgender athletes and how LGBTQ issues are discussed in schools is popular with their base. Those issues may also appeal to a certain segment of independent voters, who are more aware about what schools are teaching after helping their kids during the pandemic.
But lost in all the heated political rhetoric, is how these talking points and some outlandish policies are actually affecting children.
