 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Hands on Wisconsin: School children are pawns in the culture wars

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Republicans have decided that schools and education could be a winning issue in the upcoming midterm elections. Talking about critical race theory, transgender athletes and how LGBTQ issues are discussed in schools is popular with their base. Those issues may also appeal to a certain segment of independent voters, who are more aware about what schools are teaching after helping their kids during the pandemic. 

But lost in all the heated political rhetoric, is how these talking points and some outlandish policies are actually affecting children. 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics