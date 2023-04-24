Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal Follow Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Improvements in solar panels and wind turbines have the potential to save the planet.

These green technologies are becoming cheaper than fossil fuels. Large solar and wind farms connected with transmission lines (which benefit from economies of scale) are allowing utilities to decommission coal power plants. These plants are some of the leading causes of climate change.

But now that a carbon-free future is on the horizon, some NIMBY (Not in my backyard) environmentalist are opposed to these green energy technologies because of how they look. Saving the planet from a climate disaster should be the goal, not preserving a pretty view.

