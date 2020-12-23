Hands on Wisconsin: Santa's bag gets stuffed full of pork

Related to this story
Most Popular
The best player in the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo, has signed a new contract with the Bucks. He passed on several other high-profile teams in …
After a rough season, Bucky hopes to hold onto Paul Bunyan's axe when the Badgers face Minnesota on Saturday.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled against President Donald Trump's effort to throw out some 220,000 absentee ballots in the liberal stronghold…
The Badgers travel to Iowa City to take on the Hawkeyes this Saturday.