You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hands on Wisconsin: Santa delivers some coal to Donald Trump
0 comments
topical

Hands on Wisconsin: Santa delivers some coal to Donald Trump

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

President Donald Trumps still thinks he did nothing wrong during his phone call with the Ukrainian president, and likes to claim that the damning evidence against him proves he's innocent. We are living in strange times. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics