America has witnessed two mass shootings in as many weeks. Last week a gunman killed eight in massage parlors near Atlanta. This week a man killed 10 in a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

As American society starts to open up after a year of lockdown for COVID-19, I think all of us were hoping frequent mass shootings wouldn't become a regular part of American life again. Unfortunately, things are getting back to "normal."