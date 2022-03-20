Hands on Wisconsin: Ron Johnson should be working in a child care center

Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal
Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Last week, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said that women on government assistant who weren't working should be staffing child care centers. The comment was another in a long line of insensitive remarks from a senator who spends more time pushing bogus conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 and the 2020 election than doing any actual work.
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal
Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.