Hands on Wisconsin: Ron Johnson should be working in a child care center

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Last week, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said that women on government assistant who weren't working should be staffing child care centers. The comment was another in a long line of insensitive remarks from a senator who spends more time pushing bogus conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 and the 2020 election than doing any actual work.  

