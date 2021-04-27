 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hands on Wisconsin: Ron Johnson lets COVID burn
0 comments
alert top story

Hands on Wisconsin: Ron Johnson lets COVID burn

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has questioned the need for mass COVID-19 vaccinations, and he has refused to get the vaccine himself. Discussing the vaccines on a conservative talk radio show he said, "what do you care if your neighbor has one or not?"

The problem is, the virus mutates and gets stronger every time it infects someone as it circulates through the community. We all need to get the vaccine so we can achieve herd immunity and stomp out this virus once and for all. Unfortunately, Johnson would prefer to let the virus run through our communities like a wildfire. 

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws a recent editorial cartoon
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics