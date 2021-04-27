Hands on Wisconsin: Ron Johnson lets COVID burn

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has questioned the need for mass COVID-19 vaccinations, and he has refused to get the vaccine himself. Discussing the vaccines on a conservative talk radio show he said, "what do you care if your neighbor has one or not?"

The problem is, the virus mutates and gets stronger every time it infects someone as it circulates through the community. We all need to get the vaccine so we can achieve herd immunity and stomp out this virus once and for all. Unfortunately, Johnson would prefer to let the virus run through our communities like a wildfire.