Hands on Wisconsin: Ron Johnson keeps breaking promises

Wisconsin's senior U.S. senator, Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has broken a pledge he made not to seek reelection.
He says he is running because Democrats have put the nation in peril. Of course, after he was first elected in 2010, he promised he wouldn't run again, so we shouldn't be surprised.
But not only has Johnson broken his pledge not to run for a third term, he has broken his oath to support our Constitution and our democracy.
He continues to perpetuate Donald Trump's "big lie" that President Joe Biden only won the 2020 election because of voter fraud, even though he knows that's not case. He was caught on camera last summer, explaining that their was no fraud in Wisconsin, and Trump lost because many Republicans chose not to vote for the controversial reality TV star. Despite knowing the truth, Johnson continues to fuel lies about the election which undermine faith in our democracy.
And let's not even get started on Johnson's zany conspiracy theories and quack medical advice related to COVID-19. He does not deserve a third term in office.