 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hands on Wisconsin: Ron Johnson gets caught telling the truth
0 comments
alert top story

Hands on Wisconsin: Ron Johnson gets caught telling the truth

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

A hidden camera caught U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, explaining why Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. This seems to contradict his support for Donald Trump's "big lie" that the election was stolen. 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist draws a cartoon with Bucky Badger and Wisconsin fans returning to Camp Randall.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics