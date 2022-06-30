We learned from the Jan. 6 hearings that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, tried to pass Vice President Mike Pence a list of fake electors from Wisconsin. It's clear now that Johnson was ready to toss out of the will of people of Wisconsin to help Donald Trump illegitimately win the election. Thankfully, Pence rebuffed Johnson's effort to undermine our democracy.
Hands on Wisconsin: Ron Johnson gets caught passing notes
