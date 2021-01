Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Wisconsin's worst senator, Joe McCarthy, led a smear campaign in the 1950s to root out communism. Despite his claims, he never had any evidence of wrong-doing, but managed to ruin the lives of countless Americans.

Wisconsin's current senator, Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, is using a similar technique to sow doubt about the results of the 2020 election. He claims there has been massive voter fraud, but has not presented evidence to back up those allegations.