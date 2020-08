Hands on Wisconsin: Ron Johnson does Putin's dirty work

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

At a time when our nation is struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, racial strife in the streets, and concerns over foreign interference in elections, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, head of the Senate's committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs is busy investigating the Bidens. This election year investigation is clearly a way to smear Democratic nominee Joe Biden, and is using evidence from shady characters associated with Russia. Russian leader Vladimir Putin couldn't be happier.