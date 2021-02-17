 Skip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Ron Johnson dismisses Capitol violence
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, said the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol -- perpetrated by Trump supporters trying to overturn the 2020 election -- didn't seem like an insurrection to him. 

