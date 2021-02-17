Hands on Wisconsin: Ron Johnson dismisses Capitol violence

Register for more free articles. Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, said the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol -- perpetrated by Trump supporters trying to overturn the 2020 election -- didn't seem like an insurrection to him.
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
"Nothing matters."
Instead of being punished by their party, they should be templates for its future
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.