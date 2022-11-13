Before the election, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, refused to commit to accepting the results of his contest against Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, suggesting there might be shenanigans or fraud. Not that it's clear that Johnson's narrowly won, he is happy to accept the results.
Hands on Wisconsin: Ron Johnson accepts election results
