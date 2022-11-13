 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Hands on Wisconsin: Ron Johnson accepts election results

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Before the election, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, refused to commit to accepting the results of his contest against Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, suggesting there might be shenanigans or fraud. Not that it's clear that Johnson's narrowly won, he is happy to accept the results. 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon featuring mild-mannered democratic candidates for office
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics