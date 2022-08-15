 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Robin Vos finally fires Michael Gableman

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has finally fired Michael Gableman, the former state Supreme Court justice who was hired to investigate the results of the 2020 election.

Gableman had no knowledge or experience with Wisconsin's elections and was more influenced by former President Donald Trump's unhinged conspiracy theories that any facts he discovered. Gableman's investigation sowed doubt and distrust in our elections, while uncovering no widespread fraud. Unfortunately, Vos only fired the incompetent investigator after Gableman endorsed Vos' primary opponent in last week's election.

Vos barely survived race. Let's hope our democracy survives this unfounded investigation. 

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos only fired incompetent investigator Michael Gableman after Gableman endorsed his primary opponent. 

