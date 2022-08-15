Hands on Wisconsin: Robin Vos finally fires Michael Gableman

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has finally fired Michael Gableman, the former state Supreme Court justice who was hired to investigate the results of the 2020 election.

Gableman had no knowledge or experience with Wisconsin's elections and was more influenced by former President Donald Trump's unhinged conspiracy theories that any facts he discovered. Gableman's investigation sowed doubt and distrust in our elections, while uncovering no widespread fraud. Unfortunately, Vos only fired the incompetent investigator after Gableman endorsed Vos' primary opponent in last week's election.