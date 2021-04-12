 Skip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Republicans won't help Biden fix America's infrastructure jalopy
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

President Joe Biden is proposing a massive infrastructure bill. Our nation's road, bridges, transit systems and airports have been neglected for decades, while China continues to invest in state of the art technology. It's clear that America needs to once again invest in itself if it's going to compete with a rising China. Unfortunately, Republicans would rather see Biden fail than see America succeed.  

