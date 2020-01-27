You are the owner of this article.
Hands on Wisconsin: Republicans want us to ignore John Bolton's bombshells
Hands on Wisconsin: Republicans want us to ignore John Bolton's bombshells

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

A manuscript written by former National Security Adviser John Bolton, containing damning information about the president, has been leaked to the New York Times. Bolton claims President Donald Trump directly told him that he wanted to freeze aid to Ukraine until they announced investigations into the Bidens. Backers of the president and Senate Republicans, who are currently conducting an impeachment trial, would like us to ignore this bombshell information. 

