Some Democrats called for communities to defund the police after the murder of George Floyd in 2020. It was bad messaging at the time and looks worse now that crime has been on the rise. Republicans have accused Democrats of being out of touch and radical. But when one looks at all the popular things Republicans would like the defund such as public schools, child care centers and services for the sick and elderly, I think it's pretty clear which party is actually radical.
Hands on Wisconsin: Republicans want to defund everything
