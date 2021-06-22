Baseball is trying to crack down on pitchers who use "sticky stuff" to illegally add movement to their pitches. It would be nice if we could crack down on politicians who gerrymander legislative districts to give themselves and unfair advantage in elections.
Hands on Wisconsin: Republicans use gerrymandering to cheat
