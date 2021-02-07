 Skip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Republicans stop the spread of public health policy
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Wisconsin Republicans are obsessed with Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate. Masks are one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and recommended by basically every health professional. But Republicans have turned this basic safety measure into a political football. 

