Hands on Wisconsin: Republicans stop the spread of public health policy

Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal
Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal
Wisconsin Republicans are obsessed with Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate. Masks are one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and recommended by basically every health professional. But Republicans have turned this basic safety measure into a political football.
