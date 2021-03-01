 Skip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Republicans replace absentee ballot drop boxes
Hands on Wisconsin: Republicans replace absentee ballot drop boxes

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

State Republicans have proposed a plan to limit absentee ballot drop boxes, where voters can conveniently drop off a completed absentee ballots. The new rule, (which will likely be vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers) would only allow drop boxes connected to the clerk's office. This would limit voting access in big cities like Madison and Milwaukee which each had more than a dozen drop boxes. These cities, of course, just happen to be Democratic strongholds. 

