Hands on Wisconsin: Republicans only want to decertify the elections they lost

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

State Reps. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls and Timothy Ramthun, R-Cambpellsport, are both calling to decertify the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin that Joe Biden won by a little over 20,000 votes. Ramthun has actually based his entire 2022 gubernatorial campaign on the idea that the election was stolen from Donald Trump. But both of these state representatives also won reelection in 2020 and neither has any interest in decertifying their own electoral victory. 

