State Reps. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls and Timothy Ramthun, R-Cambpellsport, are both calling to decertify the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin that Joe Biden won by a little over 20,000 votes. Ramthun has actually based his entire 2022 gubernatorial campaign on the idea that the election was stolen from Donald Trump. But both of these state representatives also won reelection in 2020 and neither has any interest in decertifying their own electoral victory.
Hands on Wisconsin: Republicans only want to decertify the elections they lost
Related to this story
Most Popular
Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane discuss all the things they haven't done this summer in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Climate changes is more troubling than inflation or price of gas in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also …
Local lemonade stand shows inflation is out of control in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Oscar Fox has symptoms of festival fatigue in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Drop boxes get blamed for election doubts in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Steven Spielberg tries to help Gov. Tony Evers in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Trump is not the center of the universe in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Wisconsin's 1849 abortion law is out of date in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Heatwave turns London street into the Great British Baking Show in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.