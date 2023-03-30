After another horrendous school shooting, this time at a Christian school in the Nashville area, Republicans refuse to heed the call for meaningful gun control. People want stricter background checks, bans of high-capacity magazines and tighter control over assault-style rifles. All Republicans offers is thoughts and prayers.
