Hands on Wisconsin: Republicans grind up Gov. Tony Evers' budget
alert featured

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Gov. Tony Evers has some decent proposals in his state budget -- such as legalizing and taxing marijuana, and accepting federal funding for Medicaid -- which would benefit the state for years to come. Unfortunately, the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee will grind up his proposals and replace them with their own priorities.  

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws a recent editorial cartoon
