Hands on Wisconsin: Republicans get a new mascot

In March of 2016, Republicans blocked President Barack Obama from nominating Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court, saying that it was too close to the election and that the voters should have a chance to weigh in. Now with only a few weeks before the 2020 election, Republicans senators are poised to jam through a vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the high court. This amount of blatant hypocrisy calls for a new mascot.