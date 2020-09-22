Hands on Wisconsin: Republicans get a new mascot

Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal
Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In March of 2016, Republicans blocked President Barack Obama from nominating Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court, saying that it was too close to the election and that the voters should have a chance to weigh in. Now with only a few weeks before the 2020 election, Republicans senators are poised to jam through a vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the high court. This amount of blatant hypocrisy calls for a new mascot.
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal
Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.