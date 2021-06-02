The American people want an independent commission to investigate what caused the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Republican lawmakers are opposed to the commission, because it will probably show that Donald Trump and key GOP lawmakers helped create the climate that led to the assault.
Hands on Wisconsin: Republicans can't handle the truth
