It seems like neither the Democrats who control the House nor the Republicans who control the Senate are interested in testimony from key officials, such as former National Security Adviser John Bolton. These witnesses may have either damning or exculpatory evidence about President Donald Trump's shading dealings in Ukraine, but both parties have already decided Trump's fate.
Hands on Wisconsin: Republicans and Democrats have made up their mind on impeachment
