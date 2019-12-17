You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hands on Wisconsin: Republicans and Democrats have made up their mind on impeachment
0 comments
topical

Hands on Wisconsin: Republicans and Democrats have made up their mind on impeachment

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

It seems like neither the Democrats who control the House nor the Republicans who control the Senate are interested in testimony from key officials, such as former National Security Adviser John Bolton. These witnesses may have either damning or exculpatory evidence about President Donald Trump's shading dealings in Ukraine, but both parties have already decided Trump's fate. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics