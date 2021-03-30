 Skip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Republicans and Democrats both ignore surges
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Republicans have accused Democrats of downplaying the surge of migrants trying to enter the country along the southern border. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, and other Democrats, are pleading with states to reinstate mask mandates as another wave of COVID-19 infections sweeps over the country. 

