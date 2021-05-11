 Skip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Republican Party has no room for integrity
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

It appears that U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., will lose her leadership position in the House Republican caucus, because she refuses to buy into the "big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.

Once upon a time, Ronald Reagan talked about the Republican Party as a big tent that welcomed lots of different types of people and ideologies. Today the tent is small, and the only idea that is welcome is unwavering loyalty to a reality TV star who incited his followers to riot at the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of a legitimate election. 

