Hands on Wisconsin: Republican lawmakers have no use for science

Based on their stances on climate change, vaccines, masks and other public health measures, it's clear that Republican lawmakers have no interest or need for science education.
alert top story
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Based on their stances on climate change, vaccines, masks and other public health measures, it's clear that Republican lawmakers have no interest or need for science education.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.