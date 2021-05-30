 Skip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Remote work won't hurt Tony Evers' productivity
Hands on Wisconsin: Remote work won't hurt Tony Evers' productivity

Gov. Tony Evers' is imagining a future of state government with less office space in Downtown Madison and more remote working options. That will probably be good for state workers. Remote work shouldn't hurt Gov. Evers' productivity, since he doesn't work well with Republicans anyway. 

