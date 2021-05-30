Gov. Tony Evers' is imagining a future of state government with less office space in Downtown Madison and more remote working options. That will probably be good for state workers. Remote work shouldn't hurt Gov. Evers' productivity, since he doesn't work well with Republicans anyway.
alert top story
Hands on Wisconsin: Remote work won't hurt Tony Evers' productivity
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fans are the people that make the Green Bay Packers great in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Trump organization is bubbling cauldron of witches brew in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane look forward to summer in Madison in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Kids roll up sleeves to fight the coronavirus in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Anti-vaxxers are wolves in sheep's clothing in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Dane County's mask mandate isn't over yet in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.