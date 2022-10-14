 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Hands on Wisconsin: Remembering Angela Lansbury

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

British actress Angela Lansbury died this week at the age of 96. She was most well known for starring as Jessica Fletcher in the TV show "Murder, She Wrote" and adding the voice to Mrs. Potts in the Disney adaptation of "Beauty and the Beast." She has a special place in the heart of this cartoonist. "Murder, She Wrote" was the first show I watched together with my family when I was young -- it was our Sunday night ritual. So thanks Ms. Lansbury, for helping me make some memories with my family. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics