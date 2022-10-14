Hands on Wisconsin: Remembering Angela Lansbury

British actress Angela Lansbury died this week at the age of 96. She was most well known for starring as Jessica Fletcher in the TV show "Murder, She Wrote" and adding the voice to Mrs. Potts in the Disney adaptation of "Beauty and the Beast." She has a special place in the heart of this cartoonist. "Murder, She Wrote" was the first show I watched together with my family when I was young -- it was our Sunday night ritual. So thanks Ms. Lansbury, for helping me make some memories with my family.