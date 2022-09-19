 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Hands on Wisconsin: Radical Ron Johnson says Mandela Barnes is too extreme

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has been flooding the airways with ads accusing his opponent, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, of being too radical for Wisconsin. While Barnes is definitely progressive, he's hardly radical compared to Johnson, who tried to help Donald Trump overturn the results of the 2020 election. Johnson has also spread misinformation about vaccines, hyped quack medical cures for COVID-19, and denied the existence of man-made climate change. 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics