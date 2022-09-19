U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has been flooding the airways with ads accusing his opponent, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, of being too radical for Wisconsin. While Barnes is definitely progressive, he's hardly radical compared to Johnson, who tried to help Donald Trump overturn the results of the 2020 election. Johnson has also spread misinformation about vaccines, hyped quack medical cures for COVID-19, and denied the existence of man-made climate change.
Hands on Wisconsin: Radical Ron Johnson says Mandela Barnes is too extreme
