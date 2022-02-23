 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Putin destroys peace in Europe

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Vladimir Putin appears to have ordered an invasion of Russia's neighbor Ukraine. The Russian leader has been increasingly upset about Ukraine's desire to function more like a Western democracy and less like a Soviet authoritarian regime. The action upends seven decades of peace in Europe following the end of World War II. 

