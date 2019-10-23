MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

President Donald Trump made a name for himself in the 1980s with his book "The Art of the Deal." So it should come to no surprise that he takes the same kind of transactional approach to governing. 

Jonah Goldberg: For this president, alliances are strictly business
