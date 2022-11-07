Poll workers are dedicated public servants who safeguard our democracy. This year, thanks to lies spread by Donald Trump and other Republicans about election fraud, they are facing intimidation and threats. On Election Day be sure to thank your local poll workers for their service.
Hands on Wisconsin: Poll workers are Election Day heroes
