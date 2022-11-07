 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Poll workers are Election Day heroes

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Poll workers are dedicated public servants who safeguard our democracy. This year, thanks to lies spread by Donald Trump and other Republicans about election fraud, they are facing intimidation and threats. On Election Day be sure to thank your local poll workers for their service. 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon featuring mild-mannered democratic candidates for office
