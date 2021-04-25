Requiring police to wear body cameras holds them accountable when they misbehave. Video evidence was key to securing a guilty verdict in the case of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. But for some reason Madison's progressive establishment is opposed to this tool which can help ensure justice.
Hands on Wisconsin: Police body cameras make justice easier
