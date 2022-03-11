 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Play ball! Baseball is finally coming back

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

The Major League Baseball lockout is finally over with players and owners coming to a labor agreement. This should have been done months ago and nobody deserves praise for not royally screwing up the season.  

