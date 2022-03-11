The Major League Baseball lockout is finally over with players and owners coming to a labor agreement. This should have been done months ago and nobody deserves praise for not royally screwing up the season.
Hands on Wisconsin: Play ball! Baseball is finally coming back
Related to this story
Most Popular
The investigation into the 2020 election is creative fiction in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Higher gases may unfortunately diminish support for Ukraine in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Aaron Rodgers announces his return to the Packers in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Oscar Fox finally thinks climate change is a problem in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane discuss changes to Madison's bus system in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Bucky Badger soars over the Big Ten competition in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also …
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused to flee his worn-torn country which is being invaded by the Russian military. The former c…