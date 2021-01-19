 Skip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Peaceful transition of power makes America great again
Hands on Wisconsin: Peaceful transition of power makes America great again

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday. The peaceful transition of power and the strength of our democratic institutions are what truly make America great. 

Politics