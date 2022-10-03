 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Paul Chryst leaves Wisconsin with millions of dollars

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Wisconsin has fired its football coach, Paul Chryst, after a disappointing start to this season, including Saturday's embarrassing loss at home against Illinois. But don't feel too bad for Coach Chryst. UW is giving him somewhere between $15 million and $20 million to buy out the rest of his contract. He'll be just fine. 

