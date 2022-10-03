Wisconsin has fired its football coach, Paul Chryst, after a disappointing start to this season, including Saturday's embarrassing loss at home against Illinois. But don't feel too bad for Coach Chryst. UW is giving him somewhere between $15 million and $20 million to buy out the rest of his contract. He'll be just fine.
Hands on Wisconsin: Paul Chryst leaves Wisconsin with millions of dollars
Related to this story
Most Popular
Republicans refuse to leave positions of power in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Declassifying with thought won't work for Trump in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
The Badgers host Illinois to open up their Big Ten season at home on Saturday at Camp Randall.
Oscar Fox goes shopping for Halloween candy in this week's Mendota Marsh.
The courageous women of Iran protest against an oppressive regime in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also …
Ukrainian bear trap makes nuclear-armed Russia desperate and dangerous in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Mandela Barnes isn't radical compared to Ron Johnson in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Migrants could help with labor shortage in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.