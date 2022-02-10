 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Hands on Wisconsin: Partisan bubbles obscure reality

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Our political bubbles, fueled by partisan and fragmented media, obscure peoples perception of reality. With that in mind, it's easier to understand why so many people from conservative areas have doubts about the legitimacy of the 2020 election results, despite recounts and audits showing that Joe Biden clearly won.  

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Saturday's NFC playoff game
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics