Hands on Wisconsin: Pandemic primary means this election has consequences
Hands on Wisconsin: Pandemic primary means this election has consequences

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

"Elections have consequences" is one the GOP's favorite retorts. By forcing this in-person vote in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic that statement has never been more true. Unfortunately, holding this vote now means more people will likely be infected by this dangerous virus and may even die. 

