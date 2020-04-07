Hands on Wisconsin: Pandemic primary means this election has consequences

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

"Elections have consequences" is one the GOP's favorite retorts. By forcing this in-person vote in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic that statement has never been more true. Unfortunately, holding this vote now means more people will likely be infected by this dangerous virus and may even die.