Hands on Wisconsin: Old man Rodgers complains about young receivers

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

The Green Bay Packers MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers is back for another season. But so far he hasn't been very happy with the Packers' very young and inexperienced receivers. Let's hope they grow up in a hurry. 

