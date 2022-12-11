 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: NIMBYs get stuck with coal for Christmas

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Renewable energy technology has improved dramatically in recent years. Large wind and solar farms connected with high-powered transmission lines could soon power our world, without the need to burn more climate destroying fossil fuels, such as coal.

But now some NIMBY (not in my back yard) "environmentalists" are opposed to these new technologies for aesthetic reasons. If you are concerned about climate change, you really should be supporting these green technologies, even if they aren't pretty to look at. 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon featuring mild-mannered democratic candidates for office
