 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hands on Wisconsin: New homebuyers are in the dog house
0 comments
alert top story

Hands on Wisconsin: New homebuyers are in the dog house

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Madison's housing market is a little out of control right now. There is a shortage of houses for sale and the pandemic caused a rush on larger homes. This has caused prices to climb and forced buyers to submit risky offers well over asking price. 

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws Madison-based comic strip, Mendota Marsh
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics